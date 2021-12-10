Tolono Unity slingshots past Clinton 60-28

Tolono Unity fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 60-28 win over Clinton at Clinton High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Maroons authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Recently on December 3 , Clinton squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game . For more, click here.
