Tolono Unity smashes through Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58-22

Tolono Unity turned in a thorough domination of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58-22 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity played in a 51-41 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Normal University and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul on January 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.