Tolono Unity smashes through Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58-22

Tolono Unity turned in a thorough domination of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58-22 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity played in a 51-41 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Normal University and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul on January 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For results, click here.

