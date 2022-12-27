Tolono Unity soars over Mason City Illini Central 62-26

Tolono Unity dismissed Mason City Illini Central by a 62-26 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Mason City Illini Central squared off with December 27, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Tolono Unity squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
