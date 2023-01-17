 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity stops Champaign St. Thomas More in snug affair 43-36

With little to no wiggle room, Tolono Unity nosed past Champaign St. Thomas More 43-36 in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Champaign St. Thomas More faced off on January 18, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 11, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against DeLand-Weldon and Tolono Unity took on Tuscola on January 10 at Tuscola High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

