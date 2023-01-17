Tolono Unity stops Champaign St. Thomas More in snug affair 43-36

With little to no wiggle room, Tolono Unity nosed past Champaign St. Thomas More 43-36 in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Champaign St. Thomas More faced off on January 18, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against DeLand-Weldon and Tolono Unity took on Tuscola on January 10 at Tuscola High School. For results, click here.
