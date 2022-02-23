Tolono Unity trips Bismarck-Henning in tenacious tussle 46-42

Tolono Unity edged Bismarck-Henning in a close 46-42 encounter in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello and Bismarck-Henning took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on February 8 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.
