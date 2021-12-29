Too close for comfort, Bradley-Bourbonnais strains past Springfield 58-55

Bradley-Bourbonnais poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut 58-55 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Boilermakers opened a modest 23-20 gap over the Senators at the intermission.

The Boilermakers moved ahead of the Senators 43-29 as the fourth quarter started.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Senators' finishing flurry, but the Boilermakers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

