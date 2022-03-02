Too close for comfort: Decatur MacArthur edges Mahomet-Seymour 65-62

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur MacArthur nabbed it to nudge past Mahomet-Seymour 65-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Generals 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at intermission over Decatur MacArthur.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 41-30 lead over the Generals to start the fourth quarter.

