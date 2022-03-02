 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Decatur MacArthur edges Mahomet-Seymour 65-62

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur MacArthur nabbed it to nudge past Mahomet-Seymour 65-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Generals 19-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at intermission over Decatur MacArthur.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 41-30 lead over the Generals to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 25, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Mahomet-Seymour took on Lincoln on February 25 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

