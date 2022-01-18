 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort, Decatur St. Teresa strains past Clinton 66-59

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Decatur St. Teresa wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-59 over Clinton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 8, Clinton faced off against Peoria Heights and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Maroons 37-30 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa and Clinton were engaged in a meager affair at 48-35 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Decatur St. Teresa had enough offense to deny Clinton in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News