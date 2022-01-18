Too close for comfort, Decatur St. Teresa strains past Clinton 66-59

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Decatur St. Teresa wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-59 over Clinton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Maroons 37-30 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa and Clinton were engaged in a meager affair at 48-35 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Decatur St. Teresa had enough offense to deny Clinton in the end.

