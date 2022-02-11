Too close for comfort: Eureka edges Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59

Eureka poked just enough holes in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense to garner a taut 65-59 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka took on Fisher on February 4 at Eureka High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Eureka a 17-13 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
The Hornets opened a modest 36-28 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
The Hornets jumped over the Falcons when the fourth quarter began 47-39.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Eureka had enough offense to deny Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the end.
