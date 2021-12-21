Too close for comfort: Litchfield edges Springfield Calvary 61-52

Litchfield topped Springfield Calvary 61-52 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
The Purple Panthers' shooting moved to a 30-26 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
The Purple Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 31-26 points differential.
