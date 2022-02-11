Too close for comfort, Macon Meridian strains past Tuscola 81-73

Macon Meridian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 81-73 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Tuscola started on steady ground by forging an 18-4 lead over Macon Meridian at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 26-21 at intermission over the Hawks.

Macon Meridian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-36 lead over Tuscola.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Warriors 40-37 in the final period.

