Too close for comfort, Macon Meridian strains past Tuscola 81-73

Macon Meridian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 81-73 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Macon Meridian took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 5 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Tuscola started on steady ground by forging an 18-4 lead over Macon Meridian at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 26-21 at intermission over the Hawks.
Macon Meridian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-36 lead over Tuscola.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Warriors 40-37 in the final period.
