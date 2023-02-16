New Berlin posted a narrow 52-46 win over Maroa-Forsyth on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

New Berlin jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels opened a meager 30-17 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 38-27.

The Trojans tried to respond in the final quarter with a 19-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

