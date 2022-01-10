Too close for comfort, New Berlin strains past Williamsville 50-44

New Berlin poked just enough holes in Williamsville's defense to garner a taut 50-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

New Berlin jumped in front of Williamsville 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels opened a thin 21-10 gap over the Bullets at the intermission.

The Pretzels and the Bullets were engaged in a thin affair at 33-22 as the fourth quarter started.

Williamsville rallied in the final quarter, but New Berlin skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

