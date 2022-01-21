Too close for comfort, Pleasant Plains strains past Mason City Illini Central 57-48

With little to no wiggle room, Pleasant Plains nosed past Mason City Illini Central 57-48 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains moved in front of Mason City Illini Central 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals kept a 28-26 half margin at the Cougars' expense.

Pleasant Plains jumped ahead of Mason City Illini Central 45-37 as the fourth quarter started.

Pleasant Plains put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Mason City Illini Central 12-11 in the last stanza.

