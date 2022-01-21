Too close for comfort, Pleasant Plains strains past Mason City Illini Central 57-48

With little to no wiggle room, Pleasant Plains nosed past Mason City Illini Central 57-48 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Pleasant Plains moved in front of Mason City Illini Central 17-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals kept a 28-26 half margin at the Cougars' expense.
Pleasant Plains jumped ahead of Mason City Illini Central 45-37 as the fourth quarter started.
Pleasant Plains put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Mason City Illini Central 12-11 in the last stanza.
In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Pleasant Plains took on New Berlin on January 14 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
