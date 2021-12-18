Too close for comfort, Raymond Lincolnwood strains past Piasa Southwestern 40-38

Raymond Lincolnwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Piasa Southwestern 40-38 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Piasa Birds started on steady ground by forging a 13-8 lead over the Lancers at the end of the first quarter.
Raymond Lincolnwood's shooting jumped to a 21-18 lead over Piasa Southwestern at the intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Raymond Lincolnwood and Piasa Southwestern locked in a 27-27 stalemate.
