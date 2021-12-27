Too close for comfort, Shelbyville strains past Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 58-50

Shelbyville posted a tight 58-50 win over Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic took a 31-29 lead over Shelbyville heading to the intermission locker room.
The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-41 lead over the Griffins.
The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Griffins 12-9 in the last stanza.
Recently on December 21 , Shelbyville squared up on Neoga in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
