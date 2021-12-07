Too close for comfort, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin strains past Springfield 53-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield 53-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield took on Decatur Eisenhower on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Cyclones opened with a 21-12 advantage over the Senators through the first quarter.
Springfield climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-27 lead at intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield locked in a 39-39 stalemate.
