Too close for comfort, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin strains past Springfield 53-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield 53-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield took on Decatur Eisenhower on November 30 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Cyclones opened with a 21-12 advantage over the Senators through the first quarter.

Springfield climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-27 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

