Too close for comfort: Tolono Unity strains past Champaign Central 65-56

Tolono Unity walked the high-wire before edging Champaign Central 65-56 at Tolono Unity High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Tolono Unity faced off against Marshall and Champaign Central took on Pekin on December 3 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
