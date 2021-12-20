Too much fuss: East Peoria stresses Canton 62-44

East Peoria grabbed a 62-44 victory at the expense of Canton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 20.

The Raiders breathed fire in front of the Little Giants 62-44 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.