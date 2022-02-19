Too much fuss: Georgetown-Ridge Farm stresses Champaign Judah Christian 71-60

Georgetown-Ridge Farm notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Judah Christian 71-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.
In recent action on February 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Hoopeston Area and Champaign Judah Christian took on Deland-Weldon on February 8 at Champaign Judah Christian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
