Too much fuss: Mahomet-Seymour stresses New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51

Mahomet-Seymour notched a win on the victory belt after defeating New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour opened a modest 35-24 gap over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at the half.
The third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 46-31 lead over the Warriors.
