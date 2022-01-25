Too much fuss: Pleasant Plains stresses Virden North Mac 43-33

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pleasant Plains put just enough pressure on Virden North Mac to earn a 43-33 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 24-8 lead over the Panthers.
Pleasant Plains' shooting jumped to a 27-17 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.
The Cardinals blunted the Panthers' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.
In recent action on January 14, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Virden North Mac took on Carlinville on January 19 at Carlinville High School. For a full recap, click here.
