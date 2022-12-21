Too much punch: Danville knocks out Galesburg 69-59

Saddled up and ready to go, Danville spurred past Galesburg 69-59 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.

Danville darted in front of Galesburg 16-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 29-26 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Danville moved to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks managed a 23-20 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.