Too much punch: Fithian Oakwood knocks out Hoopeston 77-58

Playing with a winning hand, Fithian Oakwood trumped Hoopeston 77-58 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 3.
The last time Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston played in a 59-29 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
