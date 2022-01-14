Too much punch: Heyworth knocks out Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-43

Heyworth notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
The first quarter gave the Hornets a 20-11 lead over the Falcons.
The Hornets' shooting moved to a 28-19 lead over the Falcons at the half.
Heyworth's leg-up showed as it carried a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
