Too much punch: Lincoln knocks out Effingham 42-31

Lincoln grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of Effingham in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Effingham faced off against Champaign Central and Lincoln took on Normal Community West on January 25 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
