Too much punch: Monticello knocks out Herscher 37-25

Saddled up and ready to go, Monticello spurred past Herscher 37-25 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over the Sages as the first quarter ended.
An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Herscher moved ahead of Monticello 23-20 to start the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 23 , Monticello squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . For more, click here.
