Too much punch: Petersburg PORTA knocks out Mason City Illini Central 62-49

Petersburg PORTA tipped and eventually toppled Mason City Illini Central 62-49 in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.
Petersburg PORTA opened with a 50-36 advantage over Mason City Illini Central through the first quarter.
The Blue Jays darted in front of the Cougars 57-47 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on November 30, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Virden North Mac and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.