Too much punch: Quincy Notre Dame knocks out Pleasant Plains 48-37

Quincy Notre Dame trucked Pleasant Plains on the road to a 48-37 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.

The Raiders moved in front of the Cardinals 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 22-19 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy Notre Dame and Pleasant Plains locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

