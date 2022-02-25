Too much punch: Quincy Notre Dame knocks out Pleasant Plains 48-37

Quincy Notre Dame trucked Pleasant Plains on the road to a 48-37 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.
The Raiders moved in front of the Cardinals 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders registered a 22-19 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy Notre Dame and Pleasant Plains locked in a 30-30 stalemate.
