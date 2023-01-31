Too much punch: Rochester knocks out Decatur Eisenhower 46-30

Rochester trucked Decatur Eisenhower on the road to a 46-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.
Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains . For results, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Jacksonville on January 24 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.