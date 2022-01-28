Too much punch: Springfield Lanphier knocks out Chatham Glenwood 64-47

Springfield Lanphier trucked Chatham Glenwood on the road to a 64-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

The Lions moved in front of the Titans 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' offense moved to a 33-20 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

