Too much punch: Springfield Lanphier knocks out Chatham Glenwood 64-47

Springfield Lanphier trucked Chatham Glenwood on the road to a 64-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
The Lions moved in front of the Titans 14-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions' offense moved to a 33-20 lead over the Titans at the intermission.
Recently on January 22 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.