Too much punch: Springfield Southeast knocks out Jacksonville 74-56

Springfield Southeast notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Jacksonville 74-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Springfield Southeast and Jacksonville squared off with December 14, 2021 at Jacksonville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on December 6 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
