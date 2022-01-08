Too wild to tame: Athens topples Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31

Saddled up and ready to go, Athens spurred past Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31 at Athens High on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 25-21 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
The Warriors' edge showed as they carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 28, Athens faced off against Rockford Auburn and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Canton on December 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
