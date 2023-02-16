Decatur St. Teresa knocked off Clinton 72-61 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 16.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved in front for a 39-30 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa moved to a 56-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons closed the lead with a 17-16 margin in the fourth quarter.

