Too wild to tame: Hardin Calhoun topples Gillespie 66-56

Playing with a winning hand, Hardin Calhoun trumped Gillespie 66-56 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Gillespie and Hardin Calhoun faced off on January 4, 2022 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 28, Gillespie squared off with Bunker Hill in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
