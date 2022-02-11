Too wild to tame: Lincoln topples Effingham 42-29

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playing with a winning hand, Lincoln trumped Effingham 42-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 5, Lincoln faced off against Charleston and Effingham took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 5 at Effingham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Lincoln an 18-4 lead over Effingham.

Lincoln's shooting darted to a 26-13 lead over Effingham at the half.

Lincoln's rule showed as it carried a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

