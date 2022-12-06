Too wild to tame: Mason City Illini Central topples Hartsburg-Emden 62-50

Mason City Illini Central turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 62-50 win over Hartsburg-Emden during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Hartsburg-Emden started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over Mason City Illini Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Stags took a 31-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.

Hartsburg-Emden moved ahead by earning a 42-39 advantage over Mason City Illini Central at the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Stags.