Too wild to tame: Mason City Illini Central topples Hartsburg-Emden 62-50

Mason City Illini Central turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 62-50 win over Hartsburg-Emden during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Hartsburg-Emden started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over Mason City Illini Central at the end of the first quarter.
The Stags took a 31-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.
Hartsburg-Emden moved ahead by earning a 42-39 advantage over Mason City Illini Central at the end of the third quarter.
The Cougars fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Stags.
