Too wild to tame: Mattoon topples Mahomet-Seymour 55-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Mattoon spurred past Mahomet-Seymour 55-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
The Green Wave's shooting darted to a 23-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
There was no room for doubt as Mattoon added to its advantage with a 32-28 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 4, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Mahomet-Seymour took on Kankakee on January 8 at Kankakee High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.