Too wild to tame: Mt. Carmel topples Pana 67-56

Mt. Carmel notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Pana 67-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 2.
The Golden Aces opened a tight 29-22 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
The Golden Aces moved over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 40-29.
Recently on February 25 , Pana squared up on Salem in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.