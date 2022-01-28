 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too wild to tame: Pana topples Staunton 46-27

  • 0

Pana trucked Staunton on the road to a 46-27 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

The Panthers opened with a 16-5 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting thundered to a 33-11 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Pana's upper-hand showed as it carried a 41-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 22 , Pana squared up on Mattoon in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News