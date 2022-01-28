Too wild to tame: Pana topples Staunton 46-27

Pana trucked Staunton on the road to a 46-27 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

The Panthers opened with a 16-5 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting thundered to a 33-11 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Pana's upper-hand showed as it carried a 41-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

