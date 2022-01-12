Too wild to tame: Pleasant Plains topples Springfield Calvary 45-28

Pleasant Plains charged Springfield Calvary and collected a 45-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Springfield Calvary faced off against Nokomis and Pleasant Plains took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals darted in front of the Saints 10-5 to begin the second quarter.
Pleasant Plains fought to a 19-11 halftime margin at Springfield Calvary's expense.
Pleasant Plains thundered over Springfield Calvary 32-17 heading to the fourth quarter.
