Too wild to tame: Springfield Lanphier topples Springfield Southeast 53-35

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Lanphier dunked Springfield Southeast 53-35 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.
The Lions made the first move by forging a 15-13 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier's offense moved to a 27-19 lead over Springfield Southeast at the half.
Recently on November 30 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
