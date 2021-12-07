 Skip to main content
Too wild to tame: Springfield Lanphier topples Springfield Southeast 53-35

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Lanphier dunked Springfield Southeast 53-35 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.

The Lions made the first move by forging a 15-13 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier's offense moved to a 27-19 lead over Springfield Southeast at the half.

Recently on November 30 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

