Tough tussle: Dunlap steps past Canton 59-52

Dunlap poked just enough holes in Canton's defense to garner a taut 59-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
Recently on January 7 , Canton squared up on Washington in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Canton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Dunlap 44-43.
The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 16-8 to finish the game in style.
