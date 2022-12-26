Tough tussle: Jacksonville Routt Catholic breaks free from Athens 42-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic eventually plied victory away from Athens 42-39 at Athens High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 15-9 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 32-29 lead over Athens.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.