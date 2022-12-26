Tough tussle: Jacksonville Routt Catholic breaks free from Athens 42-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic eventually plied victory away from Athens 42-39 at Athens High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 15-9 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 32-29 lead over Athens.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Lewistown and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Virden North Mac on December 21 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.