Tough tussle: Lincoln steps past Mattoon 40-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lincoln wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-35 over Mattoon in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Lincoln took on Rock Island on January 22 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lincoln moved in front of Mattoon 9-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Railsplitters opened a meager 24-13 gap over the Green Wave at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Lincoln a 30-29 lead over Mattoon.
