Peoria Richwoods topped Champaign Central 48-42 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
The last time Peoria Richwoods and Champaign Central played in a 55-47 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Decatur MacArthur . Click here for a recap. Champaign Central took on Chatham Glenwood on January 28 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
