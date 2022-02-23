Tough tussle: St. Joseph-Ogden steps past Fithian Oakwood 43-34

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and St. Joseph-Ogden nabbed it to nudge past Fithian Oakwood 43-34 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 15, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Fithian Oakwood took on Catlin Salt Fork on February 8 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
