Tough tussle: Taylorville breaks free from Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 74-66

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Taylorville nipped Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 74-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 16.
Recently on January 7, Taylorville squared off with Centralia in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.