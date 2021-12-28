Tough tussle: Tolono Unity steps past Petersburg PORTA 52-45

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Petersburg PORTA 52-45 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 52-45 lead over the Blue Jays.
In recent action on December 23, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Tolono Unity took on Clifton Central on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
