 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tough tussle: Tolono Unity steps past Petersburg PORTA 52-45

  • 0

Tolono Unity broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Petersburg PORTA 52-45 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 52-45 lead over the Blue Jays.

In recent action on December 23, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Tolono Unity took on Clifton Central on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News