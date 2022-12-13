Tremont knocks off Heyworth 78-71

Tremont finally found a way to top Heyworth 78-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The last time Heyworth and Tremont played in a 49-42 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 2, Heyworth squared off with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
